Cal Poly Defeats Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cal Poly Defeats Nevada

Posted: Updated:

The University of Nevada women's basketball team ended a three-game homestand with a 72-63 loss to Cal Poly Sunday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center.

 With the loss, Nevada drops to (3-3, 0-0 MW) on the season while Cal Poly improves to (5-3, 0-0 Big West).

 Nevada's sharp shooting from beyond the arc gave the team an early 14-5 lead, as the Wolf Pack connected on three of its four attempts in the game's first four minutes. Cal Poly forced Nevada into several turnovers to take a 21-20 lead at the 6:22 mark. A three pointer by junior Danika Sharp tied the game at 30-30 with a minute to go before the half. Senior Chanelle Brennan had a strong first half, scoring 15 points as the team trailed 34-30 at the break.

 The Wolf Pack tightened up its defensive effort out of the intermission, forcing the Mustangs into multiple turnovers to keep the game close. Cal Poly extended its lead to 12 at the 8:02 mark on a jumper by Molly Schlemer. Nevada was solid from the free throw line, cutting the deficit down to 62-59 with seven consecutive made shots from the charity stripe. Cal Poly responded with eight unanswered points on its way to a 72-63 win.

 Danika Sharp led all scorers with 21 points, tying her career high that was set last season during a win over St. Martin's. Chanelle Brennan had a season high 19 points along with three blocks and three steals. Nevada shot an impressive 94.7 percent from the free throw line, hitting18 of 19 of its shots.

 The team will hit the road for a pair of games in Oregon, taking on Portland Friday evening and Oregon Sunday afternoon.

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.