Cal Poly Defeats Nevada

The University of Nevada women's basketball team ended a three-game homestand with a 72-63 loss to Cal Poly Sunday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (3-3, 0-0 MW) on the season while Cal Poly improves to (5-3, 0-0 Big West).

Nevada's sharp shooting from beyond the arc gave the team an early 14-5 lead, as the Wolf Pack connected on three of its four attempts in the game's first four minutes. Cal Poly forced Nevada into several turnovers to take a 21-20 lead at the 6:22 mark. A three pointer by junior Danika Sharp tied the game at 30-30 with a minute to go before the half. Senior Chanelle Brennan had a strong first half, scoring 15 points as the team trailed 34-30 at the break.

The Wolf Pack tightened up its defensive effort out of the intermission, forcing the Mustangs into multiple turnovers to keep the game close. Cal Poly extended its lead to 12 at the 8:02 mark on a jumper by Molly Schlemer. Nevada was solid from the free throw line, cutting the deficit down to 62-59 with seven consecutive made shots from the charity stripe. Cal Poly responded with eight unanswered points on its way to a 72-63 win.

Danika Sharp led all scorers with 21 points, tying her career high that was set last season during a win over St. Martin's. Chanelle Brennan had a season high 19 points along with three blocks and three steals. Nevada shot an impressive 94.7 percent from the free throw line, hitting18 of 19 of its shots.

The team will hit the road for a pair of games in Oregon, taking on Portland Friday evening and Oregon Sunday afternoon.