Giants Don't Tender Contract To Closer Wilson - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Giants Don't Tender Contract To Closer Wilson

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The San Francisco Giants declined to tender a one-year contract to bearded closer Brian Wilson on Friday, making him a free agent as he recovers from a second ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow.

Wilson was the 2010 major league saves leader with 48, but made only two appearances for the World Series champion Giants in 2012 after experiencing further elbow trouble in April.

Wilson underwent reconstructive Tommy John surgery April 19, his second such procedure on his pitching elbow after also having it done while in college at LSU in 2003. Dr. James Andrews performed both operations. Wilson missed the team's run to its second championship in three years.

The 30-year-old Wilson, who earned $8.5 million in his injury-shortened 2012 season, would be due to make at least $6.8 million next year under the rule limiting cuts to a maximum of 20 percent.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.