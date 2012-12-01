Giants Don't Tender Contract To Closer Wilson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The San Francisco Giants declined to tender a one-year contract to bearded closer Brian Wilson on Friday, making him a free agent as he recovers from a second ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow.

Wilson was the 2010 major league saves leader with 48, but made only two appearances for the World Series champion Giants in 2012 after experiencing further elbow trouble in April.

Wilson underwent reconstructive Tommy John surgery April 19, his second such procedure on his pitching elbow after also having it done while in college at LSU in 2003. Dr. James Andrews performed both operations. Wilson missed the team's run to its second championship in three years.

The 30-year-old Wilson, who earned $8.5 million in his injury-shortened 2012 season, would be due to make at least $6.8 million next year under the rule limiting cuts to a maximum of 20 percent.