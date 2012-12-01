Nevada Falls to Drake Friday Night - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Falls to Drake Friday Night

Nevada Press Release, 11/30

Nevada fell to 4-3 after dropping a 76-66 contest to Drake (3-3) in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Conference Challenge Friday night.

The Wolf Pack is 4-1 at home dropping a home game for the first time at Lawlor Events Center this season.

Fourth-year Wolf Pack head coach David Carter is now 66-42 at Nevada. The 66 wins are ninth most in school history.

Senior Malik Story finished with a game-high 19 points with 13 coming in the first half.  It was his fourth consecutive double figure game but the first time in those four games he did not score 20 or more points.

Junior point guard Deonte Burton finished with 12 points giving him six consecutive double figure games.

Story moved past Burton into 19th place on the Pack's career scoring list with 1,081 points.  Burton has 1,080 points to rank 20th.

Story moved past Jerry Hogan (1990-94) into third on Nevada's career three-pointers made list with 187 and attempted, 468.

Nevada's bench outscored Drake 20-14.  It was the fourth time this season the Pack has outscored an opponent bench.

Drake had 28 points in the paint compared to 12 for the Pack.  The Bulldogs had 14 second chance points and Nevada none.

Nevada plays its next two games on the road at Pacific on Tuesday, Dec. 4 and at Washington on Saturday, Dec. 8.

