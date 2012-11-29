Burton Scores 26, Nevada Beats UC Davis 84-83

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Deonte Burton scored 26 points but his last bucket of the night came with 3 seconds remaining on a clutch jumper to give Nevada an 84-83 victory over UC Davis on Wednesday night.

Burton is used to playing the hero. It's the third time this season he has hit a last-second shot to give Nevada a victory.

Ryan Sypkens gave UC Davis an 83-82 lead when he hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining, but after a timeout by Nevada (4-2), Burton came through in the clutch to give the Wolf Pack a victory.

Burton was 9 of 14 from the field and added seven assists and five rebounds. Malik Story scored 23 points for Nevada and Jordan Burris chipped in with 11.

As for Sypkens, his 3-pointer with 16 seconds left gave him 24 points for UC Davis (1-3), including an 8 of 11 mark 3-point range.