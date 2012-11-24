Marshall Hangs On To Defeat Nevada Men's Basketball 89-82

HUNTINGDON, W.Va. (AP) -- Dennis Tinnon scored 24 points, Elijah Pittman had 22, and Marshall held off Nevada down the stretch for an 89-82 victory.

D.D. Scarver had 15 points, Jamir Hanner 10, and Nigel Spikes grabbed 14 rebounds for the Thundering Herd (3-3).

Deonte Burton scored 28 points, Malik Story had 25 and Devonte Elliott 13 for the Wolf Pack (3-2), the defending Western Athletic Conference champions.

Jamir Hanner made a layup 7:21 into the second half for a 64-41 advantage for Marshall, but Nevada started chipping away, closing to 70-58 on Kevin Panzer's three-point play and Jerry Evans' layup with 8:28 left.

Story's 3-pointer pulled Nevada (3-2) to 83-78 with 3:09 to play, and Burton hit a jumper to make it 85-80 with 58 seconds left, but the Wolf Pack got no closer.

The Herd did not help their cause by shooting 15 of 28 from the line in the second half.