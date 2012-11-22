Report: Kaepernick To Start Sunday vs Saints - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Report: Kaepernick To Start Sunday vs Saints

Posted:

Sources say former Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback and current 49er, Colin Kaepernick will reportedly start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

This has been unconfirmed by 49er Coach Jim Harbaugh, so far. However, through unnamed sources, Jim Trotter of SI.com reported Kaepernick will start over Alex Smith who missed last Monday's game against the Chicago Bears with a concussion.

The decision was reportedly not health-based.

