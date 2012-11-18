Nevada Men's Basketball Defeats Southern Utah 79-61

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Malik Story scored 25 points and Deonte Burton added 14 to lead Nevada to a 79-61 victory against Southern Utah in a World Vision Classic on Sunday night.

Cole Huff had 11 points and Ali Fall 10 for the Wolf Pack (2-1).

Damon Heuir had 14 points and Julian Scott 13 for the Thunderbirds (0-3).

Jackson Stevenett's two free throws got Southern Utah within a point, 55-54, with 8:37 remaining. But Burton made six free throws and Story scored 14 points, including three 3-point shots, to ignite a 20-4 Nevada run.

The Thunderbirds went scoreless for a 3:30 stretch. Story culminated the surge with a layup that made the score 75-58 with 2:29 to play.