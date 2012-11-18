Nevada Men's Basketball Defeats Southern Utah 79-61 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Men's Basketball Defeats Southern Utah 79-61

Posted: Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Malik Story scored 25 points and Deonte Burton added 14 to lead Nevada to a 79-61 victory against Southern Utah in a World Vision Classic on Sunday night.

Cole Huff had 11 points and Ali Fall 10 for the Wolf Pack (2-1).

Damon Heuir had 14 points and Julian Scott 13 for the Thunderbirds (0-3).

Jackson Stevenett's two free throws got Southern Utah within a point, 55-54, with 8:37 remaining. But Burton made six free throws and Story scored 14 points, including three 3-point shots, to ignite a 20-4 Nevada run.

The Thunderbirds went scoreless for a 3:30 stretch. Story culminated the surge with a layup that made the score 75-58 with 2:29 to play.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.