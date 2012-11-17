Nevada Women's Basketball Handles UC Irvine For First Road Win

IRVINE, Calif. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team picked up its first road victory of the season, defeating UC Irvine 72-49 Saturday afternoon at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

With the win, Nevada improves to (2-1, 0-0 MW) on the season while UC Irvine drops to (0-3, 0-0 Big West).

The Wolf Pack looked sharp out of the gate, racing to a 9-2 lead with 14:30 on the clock. Nevada was strong on the offensive glass in the opening period. The team totaled 14 points on second chance opportunities and held a 31-20 rebounding advantage in the first half. The Wolf Pack took a 40-26 lead into the break, led by 10 points by senior Chanelle Brennan.

Nevada continued its aggressive play into the second half, building a lead of 29 at the 6:33 mark. Sophomore Aja Johnson stepped up on the offensive end for the Wolf Pack with 12 points in the second period. Nevada finished the game with a dominating 58-35 advantage on the boards, on its way to a 72-49 wire to wire win. Brennan led all scorers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Junior Danika Sharp rounded out the team's double digit scorers with 11 points.

The Wolf Pack will return home next week to host its annual John Ascuaga's Nugget Classic on Nov. 23-24 at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada will open the event against Cleveland State Friday at 2 p.m. Santa Clara and Toledo will face off in the second game at 4:30 p.m.

