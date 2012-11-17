Nevada Women's Basketball Handles UC Irvine For First Road Win - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Women's Basketball Handles UC Irvine For First Road Win

Posted: Updated:

IRVINE, Calif. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team picked up its first road victory of the season, defeating UC Irvine 72-49 Saturday afternoon at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

With the win, Nevada improves to (2-1, 0-0 MW) on the season while UC Irvine drops to (0-3, 0-0 Big West).

The Wolf Pack looked sharp out of the gate, racing to a 9-2 lead with 14:30 on the clock. Nevada was strong on the offensive glass in the opening period. The team totaled 14 points on second chance opportunities and held a 31-20 rebounding advantage in the first half. The Wolf Pack took a 40-26 lead into the break, led by 10 points by senior Chanelle Brennan.

Nevada continued its aggressive play into the second half, building a lead of 29 at the 6:33 mark. Sophomore Aja Johnson stepped up on the offensive end for the Wolf Pack with 12 points in the second period. Nevada finished the game with a dominating 58-35 advantage on the boards, on its way to a 72-49 wire to wire win. Brennan led all scorers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Junior Danika Sharp rounded out the team's double digit scorers with 11 points.

The Wolf Pack will return home next week to host its annual John Ascuaga's Nugget Classic on Nov. 23-24 at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada will open the event against Cleveland State Friday at 2 p.m. Santa Clara and Toledo will face off in the second game at 4:30 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release
11/17
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.