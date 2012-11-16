Nevada Women's Basketball Falls in First Road Test

STOCKTON, Calif. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team began a two-game California road trip with a 72-63 loss to Pacific Thursday evening at the Alex G. Spanos Center.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (1-1, 0-0 MW) on the season, while Pacific improves to (3-0, 0-0 Big West).

The Wolf Pack and Tigers were slow out of the gate, combining for a total of eight points five minutes into the game. Nevada freshman Terilyn Moe continued her hot hand from the free throw line, knocking down two to give Nevada a 10-6 lead at the 13:55 mark. Pacific got into a groove offensively and went on a 13-0 run to pull ahead 19-10 midway through the half. The Wolf Pack took charge on the defensive end and cut the Tigers lead down to three points at 29-26 with three minutes left in the opening period. Pacific led 34-26 at the half. Senior Chanelle Brennan led Nevada with seven first half points.

A lay-up and free throw by Wolf Pack sophomore Mimi Mungedi got Nevada within six points of Pacific early in the second half. The Tigers forced the Pack into several turnovers to build the team's biggest lead of 13 at the 10:44 mark. Nevada's junior guard Danika Sharp came on strong with an impressive second half, hitting timely shots from downtown to cut Pacific's lead to 54-53 with six minutes to go. Tigers senior guard Erica McKenzie answered back with nine straight points to give her team some additional breathing room. Nevada got down by four points at the two minute mark, before Pacific sealed a 72-63 win at the free throw line. The Wolf Pack was solid from the free throw line as a team, hitting 24-27. Sharp led Nevada with 19 points, while Chanelle Brennan added 13.

The Wolf Pack will continue its two-game road trip with a contest at UC Irvine Saturday 4 p.m. at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

University of Nevada Media Release

11/15