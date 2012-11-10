Nevada Women's Basketball Opens Regular Season With a Win

University of Nevada Athletics Press Release

RENO, Nev. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team opened the 2012-13 regular season with a 76-72 win over Cal State Fullerton Friday evening at Lawlor Events Center.

With the win, Nevada improves to (1-0, 0-0 MW) on the season, while Cal State Fullerton drops to (0-1, 0-0 Big West). The win is the fourth consecutive regular season opening victory for head coach Jane Albright, which brings her record to 4-1 at Nevada in those games.

The Wolf Pack raced out to a 6-2 lead, as four of the team's five starters recorded points. Freshman guard Terilyn Moe scored her first career points in the opening half, knocking down a three point attempt to stretch the Wolf Pack lead to 13-6. Cal State Fullerton capitalized on several Nevada turnovers to take a 20-18 lead at the 10:44 minute mark. A three point shot by Titans guard Alex Thomas gave Cal State Fullerton its biggest lead of 11 at 36-26 with five minutes left in the half. Terilyn Moe cut the deficit down to four at the 3:27 mark on a three point play to bring the score to 36-32. The Titans led 44-37 at the break.

Nevada opened the second half on an 8-2 run to get within one point of Cal State Fullerton. Sophomore Aja Johnson gave the Pack a 50-49 lead on a made lay-up at the 14:23 mark. The teams battled back and forth for the majority of the half with multiple lead changes. Senior Chanelle Brennan buried a shot from downtown to give Nevada a 69-67 lead with two minutes to go in the game. Cal State Fullerton responded with a three-point play by center Lauren Bushong to pull ahead 70-69 on the ensuing possession. Terilyn Moe gave Nevada a 74-72 lead with consecutive made free throws with under a minute to play. The Wolf Pack chased down the rebound on the Titans final attempt to tie the game, and Moe drained two free throws to give Nevada a 76-72 win. Moe led all scorers with 20 points in her debut, making all 15 of her attempts from the free throw line. Junior Arielle Wideman pitched in 16 points, and Chanelle Brennan added 14.

The Wolf Pack will head to Stockton, Calif. next week for its first road test, as the team will face Pacific Thursday night at 7 p.m.