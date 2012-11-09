Nevada Softball Announces 2013 Schedule

University of Nevada Release

11/8/2012

RENO, Nev. – The University of Nevada Softball team will play 57 games in 2013, including two tournaments and three Mountain West series at Hixson Park, head coach Matt Meuchel announced on Thursday. The Wolf Pack will meet rival UNLV in one of its three-game conference sets at home, welcoming the Rebels to Reno from April 26-28 to battle for three points in the Governor's Series presented by NV Energy.

In addition to a three-game set with UNLV, Nevada will take on Mountain West opponents San Diego State from April 5-7 and Colorado State from April 12-14 at Hixson Park. Nevada's road schedule within the conference includes trips to Fresno State from March 28-30 to kick off the conference season and journeys to New Mexico from April 19-20 and Boise State from May 10-12.

The Pack has put together a stout non-conference schedule again in 2013, playing in five away tournaments in February and March before coming home to host the Nevada Classic from March 15-17. UT San Antonio and Northern Colorado will be in Reno that weekend to play two games each against Nevada. From March 23-24, the Pack will host the Wolf Pack Classic, meeting Santa Clara and Idaho State twice.

"I am extremely excited about our 2013 schedule," Meuchel said. "We are at three of the largest and most competitive non-conference tournaments in the country the first three weekends of the season, including the premiere tournament in the country, the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic."

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a contest with the UCLA Bruins at 11:30 a.m. on February 24, at the Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. The Pack has taken the last two meetings between the two teams, beating UCLA 6-4 (9) and 4-3 in back-to-back games during the NCAA Regionals in 2008. The Bruins have won 11 NCAA Championships, taking the crown most recently in 2010.

"We will be tested in the first three weekends of our schedule," Meuchel said. "Additionally we will get some real quality opponents the following two tournaments at Pacific and Cal Poly."

Pacific's event, the Libby Matson Invitational, from March 1-3, will see Nevada take on San Jose State, the host Tigers and Southern Utah. At the Mustang Invitational from March 8-10, the Pack will meet Northern Illinois, Rutgers and the host Cal Poly Mustangs.

"With the increased competitiveness of the Mountain West and our tournament schedule, 2013 is guaranteed to be very challenging from start to finish."