Nevada Drops Conference Tussle with Boise State

University of Nevada Release

11/8/2012

The University of Nevada volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-19) to Boise State on Saturday night, in its second-to-last home match of 2012.

The Wolf Pack fell to 4-22 (1-12 MW) with the loss, while the Broncos improved to 15-12 (6-5 MW).

In a tightly-contested match where the score was tied 13 times and the lead changed on five occasions, the Pack was unable to overcome a few untimely errors on the way to the defeat. Numerous Nevada players left their mark on the tilt in a number of ways.

Two players, Tessa Lea'ea and Janelle Batista, led Nevada with eight kills each. Grace Anxo had six and Sam Willoughby made her presence felt as well, collecting six kills while committing only one error. Three Nevada players hit better than .300, with Batista leading the way at .389. Lea'ea hit .368 and Willoughby hit .357.

As a team, Nevada hit .247, collecting 35 kills on 93 attempts.

Taylar Rothfuss had 31 assists, making Saturday night the second time she has had at least 30 against the Broncos this year. She set a career high when she passed the ball for an assist 44 times on October 13 in Boise.

Nevada's final home match of 2012 will be Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. vs. Air Force, when seniors Kelly Chang, Elissa Ji and Batista will compete for the final time at the Virginia Street Gym. The outgoing players will be honored in a ceremony prior to the match.

Match Notes: Kasser made a noticeable hustle play at 15-11 in the first set, crashing into the scorer's table to save a ball in bounds on a point the Pack would eventually win … The Pack committed only four errors against 10 kills in the first stanza, hitting .273 … Boise State hit identical percentages (.308) in sets one and two … Rothfuss spread the attacking attempts around as five players had double-digit attacks … There were seven ties and two lead changes in the third set.