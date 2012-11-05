Nevada State Winners Announced for Wendy's High School Heisman - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada State Winners Announced for Wendy's High School Heisman

Two of Nevada's most outstanding high school seniors were honored with distinguished recognition as State Winners of the 2012 Wendy's High School Heisman Award. Tyler Meidell of Damonte Ranch High School in Reno and Avalon Frantz of Boulder City High School in Boulder City will now go on to compete for the national award that celebrates their hard work, dedication and exceptional records in athletics, academics and community leadership.                                                      

"Colleges want well-rounded students and with admissions growing more selective, a national award like the Wendy's High School Heisman can really help students stand out," said Archie Griffin, two-time collegiate Heisman Trophy winner. "Tyler and Avalon are inspirations to others in their school and community, and we're honored to welcome them into the Heisman family." 

Awarded in conjunction with the collegiate Heisman, the Wendy's High School Heisman, now in its 19th year, has set the standard for high school student-athletes and gained tremendous prestige among universities and colleges nationwide.

Meidell and Frantz were chosen from 45,000 applicants, surviving rounds that narrowed contenders to one male and one female winner from each school, and then to Nevada's respected group of 20 State Finalists. 

Nevada's Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists:

Student Name

Gender

Student High School

Hometown

Avalon Frantz

F

Boulder City High School

Boulder City

Alexandria Battest

F

Coronado High School

Henderson

Alyssa Gomez

F

Spring Valley High School

Las Vegas

Carli Evatz

F

Albert M. Lowry High School

Winnemucca

Kailee Guthrie

F

Damonte Ranch High School

Reno

Kayla Skilling

F

Pahrump Valley High School

Pahrump

Katrina Breithaupt

F

Dayton High School

Dayton

Staheli Wilkinson

F

McDermitt Combined School

McDermitt

Janae Johnston

F

Galena High School

Carson City

Anna DuBois

F

Elko High School

Elko

Christopher Laliberte

M

Coronado High School

Henderson

Jeremy Estes

M

Boulder City High School

Boulder City

Braeden Smith

M

Western High School

Las Vegas

Alexander Blutman

M

Palo Verde High School

Las Vegas

Tyler Meidell

M

Damonte Ranch High School

Reno

Tucker Melcher

M

Galena High School

Reno

Corbin Cliften

M

Yerington High School

Yerington

Jesse Studebaker

M

Albert M. Lowry High School

Winnemucca

Colby Patton

M

Spring Creek High School

Spring Creek

Scott Nisbet

M

Elko High School

Elko

Meidell and Frantz will compete against winners from other regions across the country for a chance to be named one of 12 National Finalists in Wendy's annual quest to find the nation's top scholar-athletes. These 12 outstanding students will go on to compete for the National Winner title in New York City on December 7. National Finalists will be featured during a televised ceremony on ESPN networks and will receive gold medals and $2,000 awards for their high schools. One male and one female National Winner will each receive a crystal Wendy's High School Heisman trophy, a $500 Wendy's gift card, and a donation from Wendy's in the amount of $10,000 to their respective high school. Additionally, the winners will be recognized during the collegiate Heisman Trophy broadcast December 8 on ESPN2.

For more information about the High School Heisman program and to view all the state winners and finalists, visit www.WendysHeisman.com.

