Nevada State Winners Announced for Wendy's High School Heisman

Two of Nevada's most outstanding high school seniors were honored with distinguished recognition as State Winners of the 2012 Wendy's High School Heisman Award. Tyler Meidell of Damonte Ranch High School in Reno and Avalon Frantz of Boulder City High School in Boulder City will now go on to compete for the national award that celebrates their hard work, dedication and exceptional records in athletics, academics and community leadership.

"Colleges want well-rounded students and with admissions growing more selective, a national award like the Wendy's High School Heisman can really help students stand out," said Archie Griffin, two-time collegiate Heisman Trophy winner. "Tyler and Avalon are inspirations to others in their school and community, and we're honored to welcome them into the Heisman family."

Awarded in conjunction with the collegiate Heisman, the Wendy's High School Heisman, now in its 19th year, has set the standard for high school student-athletes and gained tremendous prestige among universities and colleges nationwide.

Meidell and Frantz were chosen from 45,000 applicants, surviving rounds that narrowed contenders to one male and one female winner from each school, and then to Nevada's respected group of 20 State Finalists.

Nevada's Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists:

Student Name Gender Student High School Hometown Avalon Frantz F Boulder City High School Boulder City Alexandria Battest F Coronado High School Henderson Alyssa Gomez F Spring Valley High School Las Vegas Carli Evatz F Albert M. Lowry High School Winnemucca Kailee Guthrie F Damonte Ranch High School Reno Kayla Skilling F Pahrump Valley High School Pahrump Katrina Breithaupt F Dayton High School Dayton Staheli Wilkinson F McDermitt Combined School McDermitt Janae Johnston F Galena High School Carson City Anna DuBois F Elko High School Elko Christopher Laliberte M Coronado High School Henderson Jeremy Estes M Boulder City High School Boulder City Braeden Smith M Western High School Las Vegas Alexander Blutman M Palo Verde High School Las Vegas Tyler Meidell M Damonte Ranch High School Reno Tucker Melcher M Galena High School Reno Corbin Cliften M Yerington High School Yerington Jesse Studebaker M Albert M. Lowry High School Winnemucca Colby Patton M Spring Creek High School Spring Creek Scott Nisbet M Elko High School Elko

Meidell and Frantz will compete against winners from other regions across the country for a chance to be named one of 12 National Finalists in Wendy's annual quest to find the nation's top scholar-athletes. These 12 outstanding students will go on to compete for the National Winner title in New York City on December 7. National Finalists will be featured during a televised ceremony on ESPN networks and will receive gold medals and $2,000 awards for their high schools. One male and one female National Winner will each receive a crystal Wendy's High School Heisman trophy, a $500 Wendy's gift card, and a donation from Wendy's in the amount of $10,000 to their respective high school. Additionally, the winners will be recognized during the collegiate Heisman Trophy broadcast December 8 on ESPN2.

