Nevada Soccer Gets 1-0 Win Over Boise State In MW Tournament

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The University of Nevada soccer team defeated Boise State 1-0 in the 2012 Mountain West tournament quarterfinal match Wednesday afternoon at the SDSU Sports Deck in San Diego, Calif.

"I was really proud of the way the team responded after halftime," head coach Dr. Melissa Price said. "We use the word grit many times in our program and I thought that our grit showed itself today. To be able to persevere, be patient, and believe that the goal would come, were three things that helped us succeed today. "

With the win, Nevada improves to (7-9-3) and will advance to the semifinal round where the team will play No. 2 seed New Mexico Friday at 4 p.m. Boise State falls to (9-9-2) on the year with the loss. The shutout is the eighth of the year for the team. The win is the first conference tournament victory for head coach Dr. Melissa Price at the helm for Nevada.

Nevada looked sharp in the opening minutes of the match, as the team held majority of the possession to start the first half. The Wolf Pack had an early attempt on goal with a corner kick by sophomore Madison Lorenzen that hit the post. Nevada freshman Alyissa deRonde had a shot just outside of the penalty box at the 5:25 mark sail over the crossbar. Wolf Pack senior goalkeeper Dana Moreno came up with a huge save with four minutes left before halftime, as Broncos forward Tylyn Hughes had a shot on a breakaway. The match remained tied 0-0 at the midway point.

The Wolf Pack nearly missed a goal from a put back on a corner kick opportunity in the 28th minute of the second half. Moreno had another big save at the 63:27 minute mark, as Broncos midfielder Lauren Hickok got a head on a cross that almost found the back of the net. Nevada freshman DaishaJones-Oglesby gave Nevada a 1-0 lead late in the match, scoring her first career goal with five minutes left to go. Boise State had a final chance to pull even with a corner kick with a minute left, but the Wolf Pack defense held firm to preserve the 1-0 win.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

10/31