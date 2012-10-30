20 Students Named Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

20 Nevada Student-Athletes Named Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists

Posted: Updated:

As the competition narrows for the 2012 Wendy's® High School Heisman® Award program, 20 of Nevada's top scholar-athletes were announced yesterday as State Finalists for the prestigious award. These finalists are now in the running to become State Winners, the next phase of the program as applicants advance to become National Winners.

Of the 45,000 seniors who applied nationwide, 209 applicants came from Nevada  and have been narrowed down to the state's 20 finalists. These finalists embody the Heisman spirit of hard work and dedication through their outstanding achievements in athletics, academics and community/school leadership.

WHO:   Nevada's Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists:

Student Name

Gender

Student High School

Hometown

Avalon Frantz

F

Boulder City High School

Boulder City

Alexandria Battest

F

Coronado High School

Henderson

Alyssa Gomez

F

Spring Valley High School

Las Vegas

Carli Evatz

F

Albert M. Lowry High School

Winnemucca

Kailee Guthrie

F

Damonte Ranch High School

Reno

Kayla Skilling

F

Pahrump Valley High School

Pahrump

Katrina Breithaupt

F

Dayton High School

Dayton

Staheli Wilkinson

F

McDermitt Combined School

McDermitt

Janae Johnston

F

Galena High School

Carson City

Anna DuBois

F

Elko High School

Elko

Christopher Laliberte

M

Coronado High School

Henderson

Jeremy Estes

M

Boulder City High School

Boulder City

Braeden Smith

M

Western High School

Las Vegas

Alexander Blutman

M

Palo Verde High School

Las Vegas

Tyler Meidell

M

Damonte Ranch High School

Reno

Tucker Melcher

M

Galena High School

Reno

Corbin Cliften

M

Yerington High School

Yerington

Jesse Studebaker

M

Albert M. Lowry High School

Winnemucca

Colby Patton

M

Spring Creek High School

Spring Creek

Scott Nisbet

M

Elko High School

Elko

Just as the collegiate Heisman is known for being the highest award in college football, the Wendy's High School Heisman, now in its 19h year, is one of the most esteemed awards at the high school level.

On November 5, 2012, one male and one female finalist from each state will be named State Winners. Of those State Winners, 12 will be chosen as National Finalists and will go on to compete for the National Winner title in New York City on December 7. National Finalists will be featured during a televised ceremony on ESPN® networks and will receive gold medals and $2,000 awards for their high schools. One male and one female National Winner will receive a crystal Wendy's High School Heisman trophy, a $500 gift certificate to Wendy's, and Wendy's will donate $10,000 to each winner's respective high school. Additionally, the winners will be recognized during the collegiate Heisman Trophy broadcast on ESPN, December 8. 

From Wendy's

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.