20 Nevada Student-Athletes Named Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists

As the competition narrows for the 2012 Wendy's® High School Heisman® Award program, 20 of Nevada's top scholar-athletes were announced yesterday as State Finalists for the prestigious award. These finalists are now in the running to become State Winners, the next phase of the program as applicants advance to become National Winners.

Of the 45,000 seniors who applied nationwide, 209 applicants came from Nevada and have been narrowed down to the state's 20 finalists. These finalists embody the Heisman spirit of hard work and dedication through their outstanding achievements in athletics, academics and community/school leadership.

WHO: Nevada's Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalists:

Student Name Gender Student High School Hometown Avalon Frantz F Boulder City High School Boulder City Alexandria Battest F Coronado High School Henderson Alyssa Gomez F Spring Valley High School Las Vegas Carli Evatz F Albert M. Lowry High School Winnemucca Kailee Guthrie F Damonte Ranch High School Reno Kayla Skilling F Pahrump Valley High School Pahrump Katrina Breithaupt F Dayton High School Dayton Staheli Wilkinson F McDermitt Combined School McDermitt Janae Johnston F Galena High School Carson City Anna DuBois F Elko High School Elko Christopher Laliberte M Coronado High School Henderson Jeremy Estes M Boulder City High School Boulder City Braeden Smith M Western High School Las Vegas Alexander Blutman M Palo Verde High School Las Vegas Tyler Meidell M Damonte Ranch High School Reno Tucker Melcher M Galena High School Reno Corbin Cliften M Yerington High School Yerington Jesse Studebaker M Albert M. Lowry High School Winnemucca Colby Patton M Spring Creek High School Spring Creek Scott Nisbet M Elko High School Elko

Just as the collegiate Heisman is known for being the highest award in college football, the Wendy's High School Heisman, now in its 19h year, is one of the most esteemed awards at the high school level.

On November 5, 2012, one male and one female finalist from each state will be named State Winners. Of those State Winners, 12 will be chosen as National Finalists and will go on to compete for the National Winner title in New York City on December 7. National Finalists will be featured during a televised ceremony on ESPN® networks and will receive gold medals and $2,000 awards for their high schools. One male and one female National Winner will receive a crystal Wendy's High School Heisman trophy, a $500 gift certificate to Wendy's, and Wendy's will donate $10,000 to each winner's respective high school. Additionally, the winners will be recognized during the collegiate Heisman Trophy broadcast on ESPN, December 8.

