Ex-UNR Coach Keith Loper Dies at Age 86

Keith Loper, a longtime athletic coach and administrator at the University of Nevada, Reno, has died at the age of 86.

Loper coached a number of sports in the 1960s and 1970s, including football, wrestling, baseball and tennis. He also served as chairman of UNR's Recreation, Physical Education and Dance Department for 16 years before retiring in 1994.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that he died in his sleep at his home in Reno Tuesday morning. His daughter, Kara, says Loper and his wife, Diane, had recently returned from a trip to the Northeastern U.S. to see the autumn leaves.

Nevada baseball coach Gary Powers got his start as an assistant under Loper. He says he's one of the most caring and loyal individuals he's ever known.

Funeral services are pending. (AP)