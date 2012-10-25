Reno Elementary Students Meet Real-Life Heroes

Local students at Veteran's Elementary School in Reno got a real-life lesson about World War II today. They've been studying World War II and the Korean War when they took on writing letters to the local World War II and Korean Veterans who just returned from Nevada's first Honor Flight.

The school invited the veterans to take part in today's flag raising Ceremony in honor of Nevada Day. And then the real-life heroes got a chance to answer questions about the wars.

"This was amazing!," said Martha Taylor, a sixth grade teacher at Veterans Elementary who had her class write letters for mail call during the Honor Flight. "They learned so much compassion from writing the letters and now today they are putting those names with the faces and meeting those heroes in person."

"I just think that it is incredible what they did for us and all the sacrifices they made," said Cassandra Camberos, a student in the class.

She got to meet Master Sergeant Bill Curry for the first time this morning and was able to ask questions about his time in service. In fact, the dozen veterans attending circulated through the school answering questions and showing off photographs, medals, and even a uniform.

"I'd forgotten how small, young children are," said Ken Santor, one of a handful of Marine veterans there. "But they are our future and we need to teach them respect and courage and what they'll need to know to protect this country like we did."

Nevada's first Honor Flight took 33 Northern Nevada vets to Washington, D.C. in early October, to see the memorials built in their honor. The flights are free to veterans and funded through private donations. To donate, to volunteer and to apply go to www.Honorflightnv.org

Written by Erin Breen