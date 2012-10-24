Sandoval's 3 HRs Lead Giants To 8-3 Romp In Opener - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sandoval's 3 HRs Lead Giants To 8-3 Romp In Opener

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Pablo Sandoval became just the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game, connecting twice against Justin Verlander and once off Al Alburquerque to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Detroit Tigers 8-3 in Wednesday night's opener.

Sandoval hit a solo home run to right-center in the first, a two-run, opposite-field drive to left in the third and another bases-empty shot into the center-field batter's eye in the fifth. He joined Babe Ruth (1926 and 1928), Reggie Jackson (1977) and Albert Pujols (2011) as the only players with three-homer games in the Series.

Barry Zito, who like Sandoval watched the 2010 Series opener from the dugout, won by allowing one run and six hits in 5 2-3 innings.

