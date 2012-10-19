Cardinals Beat Giants 8-3 To Take 3-1 Lead in NLCS - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cardinals Beat Giants 8-3 To Take 3-1 Lead in NLCS

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Adam Wainwright threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the St. Louis Cardinals roughed up Tim Lincecum and the San Francisco Giants in an 8-3 rout Thursday night that gave them a 3-1 lead in the NL championship series.

Matt Holliday, Jon Jay and Yadier Molina had two RBIs apiece to lead a 12-hit outburst by a team that batted just .198 through the first three games of the series.

The defending champion Cardinals can wrap up their second straight trip to the World Series as a wild card with a victory at home Friday night in Game 5. Lance Lynn faces Giants lefty Barry Zito.

Lincecum was a bust in his first postseason start since the World Series clincher over Texas in 2010, giving up four runs in 4 2-3 innings.

