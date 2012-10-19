Tigers Rout Yankees 8-1 For 4-Game ALCS Sweep - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tigers Rout Yankees 8-1 For 4-Game ALCS Sweep

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) -- Max Scherzer capped a stupendous stretch for Detroit's starting rotation, and the Tigers advanced to the World Series for the second time in seven years by beating the New York Yankees 8-1 Thursday for a four-game sweep of the AL championship series.

Miguel Cabrera and Jhonny Peralta hit two-run homers in a four-run fourth inning against CC Sabathia, who was unable to prevent the Yankees from getting swept in a postseason series for the first time in 32 years.

Scherzer took a no-hit bid into the sixth against a New York starting lineup that was again without Alex Rodriguez, who flied out with two on in the sixth as a pinch hitter.

Austin Jackson added a solo shot in the seventh for Detroit, and Peralta hit another homer an inning later to make it 8-1.

