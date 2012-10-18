CORRECTION – No Probation Violation or DUI Arrest for Ryan Rhea

We need to make a correction on a story we broadcast and posted online Thursday morning concerning Ryan Rhea.

Washoe County Deputy District Attorney Elliot Sattler tells Channel 2 News Rhea was not arrested for probation violation or DUI charge.

Deputies say Rhea surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning at the Washoe County Jail as part of the plea agreement for the original misdemeanor DUI charge, not a new charge.

Channel 2 News regrets and apologizes for this error.

Last month Rhea was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to one count of felony hit and run. The accident killed former KTVN Sports Director JK Metzker last November.

Metzker's widow, Jaimie, had previously asked for leniency for Rhea. During an interview last month, she told us she forgave Rhea. "I'm a Christian and that's what we're taught to do. You know, the Bible and God says forgive. He's the ultimate judge. I can't be the judge. I have forgiven him and my boys have forgiven him."