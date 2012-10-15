Nevada Completes Road Sweep With Win At Air Force - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Completes Road Sweep With Win At Air Force

Posted: Updated:

 

The University of Nevada soccer team closed out its two-match road trip with a 1-0 win against Air Force Sunday afternoon at the Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. The consecutive shutout win is the fifth of the year for the team.

 "Winning two on the road in conference play is fantastic," head coach Dr. Melissa Price said.  "We are pleased with our performance, but more importantly our preparation leading up to the weekend. I'm proud of the way the team persevered to put two tough wins together."

 With the win, Nevada improves to (6-8-1, 2-2 MW), while Air Force drops to (5-6-3, 0-4 MW).

 The Falcons tested the Wolf Pack defense early on, recording10 shots in the opening period while Nevada had two. Wolf Pack goalkeeper Dana Moreno was solid in front of the net with five saves in the first half. The teams entered halftime tied 0-0.

 Nevada claimed a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second half, as freshman Kelly Gould headed in her first career goal from an assist by Alyissa deRonde and Chrisalyn Fonte. Air Force had several shots on goal late, but Moreno and the Nevada defense came up with big plays to hold on to win the match 1-0.

 "Air Force battled for 90 minutes and we had to work together to hold off their attack in the final minutes to protect our one goal lead," Dr. Price said.

 The Wolf Pack will return home Friday night with a match against in state rival UNLV at 7 p.m., as part of the Governor's Series, presented by NV Energy.

Nevada Media Release
10/14

