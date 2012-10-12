Batista, Lea’ea Strong in Nevada’s 3-1 Defeat at Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Janelle Batista led all players with 18 kills and Kelly Chang added 17 digs, but the University of Nevada volleyball team fell 3-1 (18-25, 16-25, 25-23, 23-25) to Air Force in a road match on Thursday night.

The Wolf Pack fell to 4-15 (1-5 MW) with the loss, while the Falcons improved to 8-11 (2-3 MW).

Batista drove the Nevada attack, getting 18 kills on 41 attacks, also a team high. She committed seven errors for a .268 attacking percentage. Tessa Lea'ea had a career night in support of Batista and the rest of her teammates, recording 15 kills on 23 attacks without committing an error. Her .652 hitting percentage was a career high and a high for any Nevada player in 2012 with at least 10 attacks in a match.

Two players joined Chang with double-digit digs, as Grace Anxo had 11 and Elissa Ji had 10. Dana Holt had 43 assists and five digs from the setter position against the Falcons.

Air Force had six players with at least six kills and was led by Taylor Parker with 13. Falcon setter Hillary Keltner had 36 assists in the direction of the Air Force offense.

Nevada will stay on the road and meet Boise State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.