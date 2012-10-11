Logistics Behind Nevada's Honor Flight Organization - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Logistics Behind Nevada's Honor Flight Organization

Posted: Updated:

It's taken a lot of money to make Honor Flight a reality in Nevada. And it's taken a lot of volunteers and organizing to make it a success. It also took a lot of behind the scenes planning to make sure everything was ready before the veterans ever left Reno.

John Yuspa has been a driving force behind establishing Honor Flight here in Nevada.

"We just have to make sure that we have enough guardians and medical staff. We need wheelchairs and we may need oxygen when we land. Sometimes we need different kinds of wheelchairs," he says.

"We bring first aid kids and medical supplies and anything we might need for any unusual situation with the veterans," says Col. Kim Neiman, who just retired after 30 years service with the Air Force Reserves and the Nevada Air National Guard. She now works at Renown Regional Medical Center and jumped at the chance to volunteer as medical staff for the flight.

Susan Barr is a volunteer nurse out of Ohio who goes on a lot of Honor Flights.

"In fact, most of Honor Flight is a volunteer force. We have about three paid staff in the national office, but the rest are volunteers who just want to see this work."

Honor Flight pays for everything for the veterans on board. They take dietary concerns into account, make sure veterans have and take their medications and handle food, lodging and transportation. They even make sure veterans have enough camera batteries and photo cards to bring home all of the memories they can of the flight thanking them for their service.

It cost about $80,000 to send the 33 local veterans on the first flight.

For more on how to donate, how to volunteer and how to apply to www.honorflightnv.org.

Written by Erin Breen

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.