Logistics Behind Nevada's Honor Flight Organization

It's taken a lot of money to make Honor Flight a reality in Nevada. And it's taken a lot of volunteers and organizing to make it a success. It also took a lot of behind the scenes planning to make sure everything was ready before the veterans ever left Reno.

John Yuspa has been a driving force behind establishing Honor Flight here in Nevada.

"We just have to make sure that we have enough guardians and medical staff. We need wheelchairs and we may need oxygen when we land. Sometimes we need different kinds of wheelchairs," he says.

"We bring first aid kids and medical supplies and anything we might need for any unusual situation with the veterans," says Col. Kim Neiman, who just retired after 30 years service with the Air Force Reserves and the Nevada Air National Guard. She now works at Renown Regional Medical Center and jumped at the chance to volunteer as medical staff for the flight.

Susan Barr is a volunteer nurse out of Ohio who goes on a lot of Honor Flights.

"In fact, most of Honor Flight is a volunteer force. We have about three paid staff in the national office, but the rest are volunteers who just want to see this work."

Honor Flight pays for everything for the veterans on board. They take dietary concerns into account, make sure veterans have and take their medications and handle food, lodging and transportation. They even make sure veterans have enough camera batteries and photo cards to bring home all of the memories they can of the flight thanking them for their service.

It cost about $80,000 to send the 33 local veterans on the first flight.

For more on how to donate, how to volunteer and how to apply to www.honorflightnv.org.

Written by Erin Breen