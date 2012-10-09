Nevada Veterans' Tour of Duty

Maxwell Augustine served on the battleship Pennsylvania in World War II. But like many World War II veterans, it wasn't what he expected when he enlisted.

"I was young when I signed up for the service, Maxwell, who goes by Augie said. "I mean I joined thinking I'd get a chance to travel. And I did. But then the war hit and I was kind of trapped there. And I did what I was supposed to do," he adds.

"When I graduated from high school," Dick King, U.S. Navy Retired said, "you really only had three choices. Army, Air Force or Marines."

Jimmie Monsoor retired from the U.S. Army Air Corps. "We didn't ever think about being honored for what we did," Monsoor said. "We just had a job to do and we did it, just like millions of others."

Sixteen million others, to be exact. And the World War II Memorial, opened to the public in 2004 is dedicated to them all. And to the 400,000 who died in the war. And to everyone at home who helped with supporting the effort. It's a testament to the American spirit. And it was emotionally overwhelming to many of the veterans who visited.

"It brought back a lot of war memories, both good and bad," said Bill Manning, U.S. Navy Retired.

And it had most remembering those who didn't make it back.

The group visited memorials to all of the branches of the military on their whirlwind trip last weekend. There are many more stories to come on northern Nevada's WWII connection.

Honor Flight takes the veterans free of charge. That program is run by volunteers. You can volunteer, donate and apply at www.honorflightnv.org

Written by Erin Breen