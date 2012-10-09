Nevada Veterans' Tour of Duty - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Veterans' Tour of Duty

Posted: Updated:

Maxwell Augustine served on the battleship Pennsylvania in World War II. But like many World War II veterans, it wasn't what he expected when he enlisted.

"I was young when I signed up for the service, Maxwell, who goes by Augie said. "I mean I joined thinking I'd get a chance to travel. And I did. But then the war hit and I was kind of trapped there. And I did what I was supposed to do," he adds.

"When I graduated from high school," Dick King, U.S. Navy Retired said, "you really only had three choices. Army, Air Force or Marines."

Jimmie Monsoor retired from the U.S. Army Air Corps. "We didn't ever think about being honored for what we did," Monsoor said. "We just had a job to do and we did it, just  like millions of others."

Sixteen million others, to be exact. And the World War II Memorial, opened to the public in 2004 is dedicated to them all. And to the 400,000 who died in the war. And to everyone at home who helped with supporting the effort. It's a testament to the American spirit. And it was emotionally overwhelming to many of the veterans who visited.

"It brought back a lot of war memories, both good and bad," said Bill Manning, U.S. Navy Retired.

And it had most remembering those who didn't make it back.

The group visited memorials to all of the branches of the military on their whirlwind trip last weekend. There are many more stories to come on northern Nevada's WWII connection.

Honor Flight takes the veterans free of charge. That program is run by volunteers. You can volunteer, donate and apply at www.honorflightnv.org

Written by Erin Breen

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.