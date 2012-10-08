The Honor Flight Nevada Returns - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Honor Flight Nevada Returns

A group of World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans just returned from the first of what volunteers hope will be many Honor Flights out of Nevada. 

It's a national program focused on one goal, getting aging veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

"It's beautiful," said Jimmie Monsoor, retired from the Army Air Corps. " It's beautiful and amazing. Such a tribute, and a remembrance for all who were in World War II."

"I couldn't think of anything anyone could build that could be more memorable," added James Peterson, of Incline Village.

They were chauffeured around to the memorials for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, Korean Veterans, Vietnam Veterans and the Arlington National Cemetery.

It's a program put on almost entirely by volunteers, who see the urgency of getting aging veterans to Washington while they can still make the trip.

Col. Kim Neiman went along as the group's personal nurse.

"My dad was WWII. My husband was WWII. These are the real heroes. I wanted to be a part of the support and to come back and experience their memorial," she said.

 Jon Yuspa of Reno was the driving force behind organizing and establishing Honor Flight Nevada.

"It's great to give to these people who don't ask for this, but who really deserve it." he said.

Honor Flight Nevada is planning a trip for southern Nevada vets out of Las Vegas in November and will now begin raising money for another flight out of Reno for veterans next year.

You can get involved yourself. If you are a veteran, you can apply to take the flight which is free to you. You can volunteer to help with fundraisers and events, and you can donate by going to www.honorflightnv.org.

Written by Erin Breen

