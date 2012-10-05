Fundraiser to Help Children, JK Metzker Family - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fundraiser to Help Children, JK Metzker Family

Posted: Updated:

A fundraiser is being held at the Atlantis Casino Resport Spa for our former sports director's wife, Jaimie and their three boys.

However, the event is not only benefiting JK's family, but also children in northern Nevada as well.

I sat down with the organizer of the 2 Brothers Memorial Concert, Dr. Joseph Eberle for this week's Face the State.

Dr. Eberle's son, Jason was a local, pediatric, dentist before he passed away unexpectedly in 2008.

Jason's passion was children and helping them out. So, after Jason died, Dr. Eberle created the Jason Eberle Fund. Every year, all the money raised goes toward helping thousands of children get free dental care.

"We take children into the hospital, do cases there, educational. There's 90 to 100 dentists who dentate their time pro bono, no cost at all to taking care of thousands of kids."

Here's where the two connect. Jason Eberle was JK's step brother. They grew up together most of their childhood.

So, the money raised at the 2 Brothers Memorial Concert will not only raise money to help children in honor of Jason, but there will also be a silent auction for JK's family.

"We have many items that have been donated. We have a chateau in France donated for one week. We are going to auction that off. We have a fur coat, a salmon and helmet fishing trip in Alaska, so there are various things we are going to auction off that night."

If you want to have a fun night for a good cause, you can buy tickets at JasonEberle.com. You can also call them at 775-825-1055.

There will be live music, featuring Whitney Myer, country artist Aaron Tippin and Joe Diffe. The concert includes an all you can eat and drink buffet.

The 2 Brothers Memorial Concert will be at the Atlantis Friday, October 19th at 6pm. It's $100 a ticket and a business can get a table for $1,500.

To watch the entire interview and learn more about the fundraiser, watch Face the State at 4:30am on Saturday and 5:30am on Sunday.

Written by Chris Ciarlo

