First Area Honor Flight Flies to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Nevada transported 33 Northern Nevada veterans who served in World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Wars to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

Flight, food, transportation and housing are provided by the Honor Flight Network.

The Nevada Military Support Alliance graciously provided the final $6,000 in order to make this trip possible, while Southwest Airlines afforded each veteran airfare.

Honor Flight Nevada will take another group of veterans from Southern Nevada to Washington, D.C. in November.

Honor Flight is also preparing a big, surprise welcome home for the veterans -- with a military salute, water arch, bag pipers - and they're hoping for a big community turnout to welcome these men and women home.

If you'd like to be part of that, just meet in between the ski statue and baggage claim around 3pm on Sunday inside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

We're happy to let you know we have a crew in Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight tonight. We'll bring you all the details of their trip next week.

Sen. Dean Heller released this statement after Friday's flight:

"Today was a historic day for the Silver State and I am so grateful to have been part of Nevada's First Honor Flight. We owe a debt of gratitude to these heroes for all that they have endured on our behalf. It is important that they are able to see the national monuments that honor those who never made it home from war. I would like to thank everyone involved who made today's trip possible as well as the entire community who has shown its support and love to each of these veterans. This is truly a special day," said Senator Heller.

For more information on Honor Flight go to http://www.honorflightnv.org/