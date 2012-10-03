Shepherd’s Pie

Recipe by Steve Schroeder

©2013 Steve Schroeder



Meat Filling Ingredients:

6-8 servings



What you need:

1 ½ head Cauliflower

1tbsp unsalted butter

½ lbs ground beef

½ lbs small cubed stew meat

(you can use the following meat substitutions: lamb, venison, buffalo, ground turkey, Italian sausage)

(you can make this completely vegetarian with: cubed butternut squash, parsnips, Portobello mushrooms, eggplant, Italian squash)

1 cup carrots cubed

1 medium yellow onion finely chopped

1 cup celery cubed

1 cup mushrooms diced

1.5-2 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup low sodium beef broth

¼ cup green onions diced

2 tbsp fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

2 tbsp. flour to thicken



Instructions



Boil the Cauliflower in unsalted water, it will be tender when done. Drain, add to food processor or blender. Add the butter and blend until you achieve the consistency desired. Add flour for thickness. Set aside.



Preheat oven to 420 degrees and have a baking dish ready. In a pan on the stove, heat the oil, saute the onions for 3-5 minutes then add the carrots and celery. Cook for 5 minutes or until they begin to soften. Add the meat and cook for about 8 minutes. Drain all excess fat, and add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Mix in the tomato paste, worchester sauce, beef broth, flour, thyme, bay leaf, mushrooms and green onions. Turn down heat and cook until nearly all of the liquid has been absorbed.



Pour the meat mixture into a 9x9 or 9x13 dish, even out into an even surface and depth. Next spread the mashed cauliflower over the meat making sure to achieve an even depth and surface. Bake in center of oven for 20 minutes, then place under the broiler setting for 5 minutes to brown the cauliflower.

Disclaimer

Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.



Delicious by DaVita

Disclaimer

Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.