Honor Flight Set for Take Off Friday for Washington

Northern Nevada's first Honor Flight is all set for take off this Friday. That non-profit group received the last of the funding it needs to make the trip Tuesday morning, when the Northern Nevada Military Alliance donated $6,000.

"There is a lesson in this," said Perry Di Loreto of the Nevada Military Alliance. "And it's more than a history lesson, it's a lesson in people. These people have done so much to defend this country and it's important that we recognize them."

Forty World War II veterans will make the trip to Washington, D.C. this weekend. The group has raised nearly $80,000 to embark on the first flights out of this state. This weekend northern Nevadans will go, and in November another flight will take veterans from southern Nevada.

Honor Flight takes veterans to see memorials built in their honor in Washington. They provide the flights, the food, the transportation and the housing. Plus, they have wheelchairs and medical staff in case any of the vets need help.

This is the first flight for Nevada and a huge celebration is planned for the veterans return on Sunday afternoon to the Reno Tahoe Airport and everyone is invited.

Written by Erin Breen

