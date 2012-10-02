Hardison Earns Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week Award

Senior kicker Allen Hardison connected on all four extra points and made a pair of field goals in Nevada's 34-21 win at Texas State.

Hardison's first attempt of the game came at the 14:50 mark of the second quarter to give the Wolf Pack a 10-7 lead.

With 5:40 remaining in the half, he connected on a season-long 41-yard attempt and pulled Nevada within one of the Bobcats.

Mountain West Media Release

10/1