Nevada Soccer: Gonzaga Defeats Nevada

SPOKANE, Wash. – The University of Nevada soccer team fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 3-0 Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (4-7-1, 0-1 MW), while Gonzaga improves to (6-5, 0-0 WCC).

Gonzaga took a 1-0 lead in the first half, scoring a goal in the 23rd minute by midfielder Kasey Rubosky. Nevada sophomore Chrisalyn Fonte's shot on goal two minutes later that would have tied the match soared over the crossbar. The Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead over the Wolf Pack at the intermission, recording 13 shots in the opening half while Nevada had four.

Nevada opened up the second period with consecutive shots on goal by sophomore Marlo Smith and freshman Daisha Jones-Oglesby that were saved by Gonzaga goalkeeper Susan Brown. The Bulldogs scored their second goal of the day in the 72nd minute, as Emma Dolcetti headed in a cross from Katey Pennington. Gonzaga extended its lead to 3-0 with 10 minutes left in the match on a goal by Heather Johnson to seal the win over Nevada.

The Wolf Pack will return to Mackay Stadium next Sunday, resuming Mountain West play with a match against New Mexico at 1 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Release

9/29