Nevada Soccer: Gonzaga Defeats Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Soccer: Gonzaga Defeats Nevada

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. – The University of Nevada soccer team fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 3-0 Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (4-7-1, 0-1 MW), while Gonzaga improves to (6-5, 0-0 WCC).

Gonzaga took a 1-0 lead in the first half, scoring a goal in the 23rd minute by midfielder Kasey Rubosky. Nevada sophomore Chrisalyn Fonte's shot on goal two minutes later that would have tied the match soared over the crossbar. The Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead over the Wolf Pack at the intermission, recording 13 shots in the opening half while Nevada had four.

Nevada opened up the second period with consecutive shots on goal by sophomore Marlo Smith and freshman Daisha Jones-Oglesby that were saved by Gonzaga goalkeeper Susan Brown. The Bulldogs scored their second goal of the day in the 72nd minute, as Emma Dolcetti headed in a cross from Katey Pennington. Gonzaga extended its lead to 3-0 with 10 minutes left in the match on a goal by Heather Johnson to seal the win over Nevada.

The Wolf Pack will return to Mackay Stadium next Sunday, resuming Mountain West play with a match against New Mexico at 1 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Release
9/29
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.