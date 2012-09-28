CSU Snaps Nevada Volleyball’s Three-Game Winning Streak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of Nevada volleyball team was unable to extend its three-game winning streak on Thursday night, falling to Colorado State 3-0 (14-25, 13-25, 15-25) at Moby Arena.

The Wolf Pack fell to 4-11 (1-1 MW) with the loss, while the Rams improved to 8-5 (1-1 MW) and earned their first Mountain West victory of 2012.

Tessa Lea'ea led Nevada with 11 kills on 24 attacks. She committed four errors and hit .292. Her hitting percentage was a high for any Nevada player with at least 10 attacks. Kelly Chang led the Pack with 13 digs, while Nevada had 38 as a team.

Nevada had 13 kills in the first set and hit .250, both match highs.

CSU's Dana Cranston had 14 kills to lead all players. The Rams had 43 kills on 94 attacks and hit .362 for the match.

The Pack will take on Wyoming on Saturday night in Laramie, continuing Mountain West play at 6 p.m. inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

9/27