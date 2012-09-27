NFL And Referees Association Reach Agreement

UNDATED (AP) -- The NFL's regular officials are coming back.

The league and the referees' union have reached a tentative contract agreement following three tumultuous weeks that included several blown calls by replacement officials.

Although the contract must still be ratified by the union's 121 members, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the officials will be back on the field beginning with Thursday's game between the Ravens and Browns.

The contract ends a three-month lockout that led to replacement officials. Negotiations really began to heat up after a missed call cost the Packers and win on a Hail Mary pass in Seattle on Monday night.