Nevada Announces Mountain West Home Basketball Game Times

The times for the University of Nevada's eight Mountain West home men's basketball games at Lawlor Events Center have been set for the Wolf Pack's first season in the conference.  Four of the eight games will be shown on national television and four will be played on Saturday afternoons.

Nevada's first home MW contest with Wyoming on Saturday, Jan. 12 will be played at 3 p.m.   The Boise State game on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 Air Force game will also be played at 3 p.m.  The Saturday, Mar. 2 game with UNLV is set for 1 p.m. and will air on the NBC Sports Network.

All four weekday home games at Lawlor will tip-off at 7 p.m.  CBS Sports Network will air the Jan. 23 San Diego State, Feb. 6 Colorado State and Mar. 6 New Mexico games.  The Tuesday, Feb. 19 game with Fresno State will get underway at 7 p.m.

Game times for the four road television games have also been announced.  The Tuesday, Jan. 29 game at UNLV is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.  Nevada will play at 5 p.m. PT at New Mexico on Feb. 2 and San Diego State on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. with both games airing on the NBC Sports Network.  The final regular season game of the year at Colorado State is a 5:30 p.m. PT tip-off on CBS Sports Network.

Nevada begins MW play at Air Force on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. PT and the Jan. 19 game at Fresno State will tip-off at 7 p.m.  Boise State and Wyoming have yet to announce game times for those two Pack road contests.

The Wolf Pack will host regular 17 games at Lawlor in 2012-13.  For season ticket information call 775-348-PACK (7225).

From the University of Nevada

