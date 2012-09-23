Nevada Runs Over Hawaii, 69-24 Final

Junior running back Stefphon Jefferson broke school and conference records and tied the NCAA mark for most touchdowns scored against a major college opponent with his seven touchdowns against Hawaii on Saturday night.

Jefferson, who did not play in the fourth quarter, had six touchdowns and 170 yards rushing on 31 carries and also caught three passes for 76 yards and another score in the game. His seven scores tied the NCAA record held by three players: Arnold "Showboat" Boykin, Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St., Dec. 1, 1951; Marshall Faulk, San Diego St. vs. Pacific, Sept. 14, 1991; Rashaun Woods, Oklahoma St. vs. SMU, Sept. 20, 2003.

He also set the school and Mountain West conference records for most points scored in a game, most rushing touchdowns in a game and most touchdowns scored in a game.

Jefferson's first score was a career first – a receiving touchdown. Jefferson caught a screen pass from Cody Fajardo and scampered 55 yards down the right sideline for the first score of the game. Then came four rushing touchdowns in the first half: A 3-yarder in the first quarter; a 2-yarder, 1-yarder and 5-yarder in the second quarter. The five touchdowns in one half is also a Nevada record.

He added an 8-yard TD run in the third quarter for his sixth score of the game – fifth rushing. He appeared to have added a second receiving TD late in the third quarter but replay showed his knee was down at the 1. That set up his final score of the game – a 1-yard plunge to give him six rushing TDs and seven overall.

Jefferson has now topped the 100-yard mark in all four games this season and it marked his sixth career 100-yard effort.

Last week, Jefferson set a career high and a 2012 FBS high with a 247-yard effort in a win over Northwestern State. It marked the best performance by a Nevada player since Vai Taua ran for 263 yards at Fresno State in 2008.

PACK ENDS SKID AT HAWAII

Nevada won at Hawaii for the first time since Dec. 17, 1948, ending a skid of seven straight losses to Hawaii in Honolulu. Nevada also took the lead in the all-time series against Hawaii 9-8. Nevada is now 4-7 all-time at Hawaii with three of the wins coming before 1948, including a 14-0 win in 1920 when Nevada became the first mainland team to travel to play Hawaii.



NEVADA WINS DEBUT

With the win at Hawaii, Nevada is now 1-0 in Mountain West play in its first season in the conference. The Wolf Pack was picked second in the preseason poll.

PICK SIX

In the fourth quarter, Nevada corner Khalid Wooten recorded the second "Pick-Six" of his career with an interception and 78-yard return for a touchdown. It was his second career pick-six with his first being a 90-yarder against New Mexico State in 2010.

Nevada entered the game without an interception on the year but came away with two as sophomore Charles Garrett got his first career pick and Nevada's first of the season in the first half.

THE STREAK CONTINUES

With Jefferson rushing for at least 100 yards, Nevada extended its streak to 13 consecutive games with at least one 100-yard rusher. The streak is by far the longest active stretch in the nation as no other school has even five straight. Jefferson started the streak against UNLV in 2011 and he is one of four different players to keep the streak going. Nevada's school record is 24 straight games from 1978 through the end of the 1980 season and featured College Football Hall of Famer Frank Hawkins.

31 STRAIGHT AND COUNTING

Senior receiver Brandon Wimberly caught four passes for 35 yards on Saturday and extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one reception to 31 straight, which was the sixth-longest in the nation entering Saturday.

SUDFELD SCORES AGAIN

Senior tight end Zach Sudfeld entered his sixth year at Nevada without having ever scored a touchdown. Now he has three in his last three games.

His first career touchdown came in week two against USF came when he jumped on top of a Fajardo fumble in the end zone. In week three against Northwestern State, Sudfeld caught his first TD pass – a 25-yarder from Fajardo.

In the third quarter against Hawaii, Sudfeld made it three-for-three, hauling in an 8-yard TD pass from Fajardo as part of his three-catch, 41-yard night.

EXTRA POINTS

Nevada won the toss and deferred to the second half. Hawaii received the opening kickoff and Nevada defended the north goal to start the game. Nevada opened in a two-tight end set with Kolby Arendse getting the start at TE and WR Richy Turner making his second start. Chris Barker started his 44th straight game, all 444 games of his career. Senior Ty Thompson started at one of the safety spots for the second straight week. Redshirt freshman Rykeem Yates started at one of the defensive tackle spots in place of Jack Reynoso. Khalid Wooten broke off a 32-yard punt return, which matched a career long set last week. Brock Hekking recorded a pair of sacks in the game and had a forced fumble. Rykeem Yates, Jeremiah Green and Sam Foster each had a sack.

Nevada Media Release

9/22