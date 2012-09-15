Jefferson Leads Nevada Over Northwestern State on Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jefferson Leads Nevada Over Northwestern State on Saturday

Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Stefphon Jefferson rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nevada to a 45-34 victory against Northwestern State on Saturday night.

The contest featured 1,240 yards of offense, 655 by Nevada (2-1).

Jefferson, who had 27 attempts, shattered his previous career high of 147 rushing yards and had the Wolf Pack's best ground production since Colin Kaepernick ran for 240 yards against UNLV in 2008. Quarterback Cody Fajardo added 118 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Brad Henderson passed for 357 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards for the Demons (1-2).

In the second half, Jefferson had scoring runs of 48 and 52 yards, and Fajardo rushed for TDs from 10 and 22 yards, giving Nevada breathing room after it led 17-13 at halftime. Jefferson and Fajardo both eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the second straight game.

Fajardo was 21 of 33 passing for 237 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

