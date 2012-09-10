Nevada Falls To San Francisco 2-0 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Falls To San Francisco 2-0

The University of Nevada soccer team ended its five-match road trip with a 2-0 loss to San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

 With the loss, Nevada drops to (3-4-1, 0-0 MW), while San Francisco improves to (3-2-3, 0-0 WCC).

 "We didn't mark up well or track dangerous runs and that led to two of their goals," head coach Dr. Melissa Price said. "We made some adjustments at the half and later in the second half, which put us in the position to tie or win the game and we came up short."

 San Francisco got out to a 1-0 lead over Nevada in the 33rd minute, as Mackenzie Krieser scored a goal on an assist by Lauren Abuali. The Dons held a 15-5 shot advantage over the Wolf Pack in the opening half. Wolf Pack goalkeeper Dan Moreno was active in the first half, tying her season high with eight saves. San Francisco capitalized on an opportunity within the last two minutes of the half, scoring a goal by Kristen Vasquez to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

 Nevada made some adjustments after the break to create more shots in the closing half. The Wolf Pack and Dons each had eight shots in the second period. Nevada was unable to turn those chances into goals, as San Francisco held on to win the match 2-0. Moreno recorded a career high 12 saves.

 "Each match presents new challenges and we have plenty of matches left this season to play our best soccer," Dr. Price said.

 The Wolf Pack returns to Mackay Stadium Friday evening, as the team hosts Weber State at 7 p.m.

