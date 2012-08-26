Nevada Drops Two Matches on Saturday

After winning its season opener against Tulane on Friday, the University of Nevada volleyball team lost twice at the Fairfield Inn North Baylor Classic on Saturday. Nevada fell 3-1 to Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Baylor.

The Wolf Pack fell to 1-2 on the season with the losses. The Islanders moved to 2-1 with the victory, while the Bears improved to 2-0.

A trend that began in the morning continued in Nevada's afternoon match against Texas A&M CC. Nevada jumped out to a lead with a win in the first set, but fell in the next three. The first-set win against the Islanders came by a score of 27-25 and featured strong play by Tessa Lea'ea. She had six kills and four block assists. She finished the match with 17 kills to lead the Pack.

Dana Holt led Nevada with 42 assists.

In its first match of the day Nevada also led 1-0 against Baylor, but was unable to capitalize on a 25-20 first-set victory. Leading 21-16 late in set two, the Pack saw Baylor find its form and win 28-26, before 25-15 and 25-11 victories in sets three and four.

Two players, Lea'ea and Grace Anxo, led the Pack with 10 kills. Bonnie Paul chipped in with eight kills. Holt continued to direct the Nevada attack, passing the ball well to record 29 of the team's 34 assists.

Defensively, Nevada was led by Janelle Batista and Kara Kasser. Batista had one solo block and six block assists, while Kasser recorded a team-high 24 digs.

Nevada will take on Northern Illinois on August 31 at 5:30 p.m. in its next action. The match will be one of three for Nevada at the Community Bank Classic in Stockton, Calif., hosted by the Pacific Tigers.

Nevada Media Release

8/25