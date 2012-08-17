Nevada Broadcasters to Honor JK Metzker

The Nevada Broadcasters Association will honor our late friend JK Metzker Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The organization will induct him into their Hall of Fame at their annual gala.

JK's close friends and colleagues, Garrett Dearborn and Paul Nelson, will be there to accept the award – along with JK's three young sons: Tommy, Tanner and Luke.

Metzker was died last November after being hit by a car on North Virginia Street after a home Nevada football game.

He had worked at KTVN for nearly 14 years.

The Nevada Broadcasters Association is made up of all the radio and television stations here in the Silver State.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It's open at all Wells Fargo locations.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.'