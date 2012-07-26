Grilled Verlasso Salmon Recipe with Jennifer Bushman - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Grilled Verlasso Salmon Recipe with Jennifer Bushman

Grilled Verlasso Salmon with Arugula Chimichurri

This traditional chimichurri takes on a new twist with the addition of arugula and mint, though you can use any leafy green herb. The flavors of the chimichurri make it the perfect complement to a grilled piece of Verlasso salmon. Serve over a bed of seasoned arugula or cous cous tossed lightly in olive oil.

 

Serves 6

 

For the Chimichurri

•          1 bunch fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped including the stems (about 2 cups)

•          2 cups fresh arugula, coarsely chopped

•          ¼ cup (packed) fresh mint leaves

•          1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

•          1 small garlic clove, peeled and chopped

•          1 teaspoon Kosher salt

•          ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

•          3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

•          ½ cup olive oil

 

For the Salmon

•          6 six-eight ounce Verlasso salmon steaks

•          Olive oil

•          Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

 

Preparation

 

1. Puree the first nine ingredients, cilantro through olive oil, in a blender until smooth. Store in the refrigerator with some olive oil poured over the top. It will keep for up to one week in the refrigerator or in the freezer for up to two months.

 

2. Heat the grill to high, approximately 450° F.

 

3. Brush the fish on both sides with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the salmon, until lightly golden, about 4-5 minutes. Turn the fillets over, reduce the heat to medium or move to a cooler part of the grill, and cook until the skin is browned and the meat is just cooked through but not falling apart, 3-5 minutes more.

 

4. Transfer the fish to serving plates or a platter and spoon a few tablespoons of chimichurri over each fillet. Serve immediately.

