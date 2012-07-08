Reno Drops 13-8 Decision to Sky Sox

Reno jumped-out to an early lead Sunday afternoon, but Colorado Springs used a seven-run second inning to earn a 13-8 victory over the Aces in the series finale at Security Service Field.

With the loss, the Aces will go to the All-Star Break with a 53-38 record and a seven-game lead in the Pacific North Division. Reno's 53 victories at the break match a franchise record.

The Aces pushed across two runs in the first inning Sunday to take an early lead, but the Sky Sox would answer in a big way. Colorado Springs scored seven times in the second and added four more runs in the third to take a lead it wouldn't let slip away. Reno rallied for six runs in the seventh inning, but it would get no closer.

Reno starter Barry Enright (7-6) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits over 1.2 innings of work.

Sky Sox starter Rob Scahill (7-9) settled in after a rough first inning to collect the victory. Scahill scattered two unearned runs over six innings with five strikeouts.

At the plate for Reno, Cole Gillespie continued his torrid stretch, picking up three more hits. Taylor Harbin, A.J. Pollock and Adam Eaton added two-hit efforts for the Aces.

The Pacific Coast League now takes a three-day respite for the Triple-A All-Star Break. Four Aces—Jonathan Albaladejo, Eaton, Jake Elmore and Ryan Wheeler—will participate in Wednesday's Triple-A All-Star Game at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, NY. The game can be seen live on the MLB Network at 4 p.m. PT.

