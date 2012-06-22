A Pennsylvania jury has found Jerry Sandusky guilty on 45 of 48 counts of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say the 68-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach abused 10 boys over 15 years.

The panel heard from eight accusers who say Sandusky molested them. They also heard about two other alleged victims whose identities remain unknown to investigators.

He now faces life in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.

Sandusky didn't take the stand.

Prosecutors say Sandusky found victims through his charity for at-risk children, The Second Mile. They say he gave them gifts and took them on trips as he groped them or forced them into sex.

Defense attorneys say accusers are out for money and that investigators inappropriately shared details among witnesses. (AP)