Campaign Spending Could Set a Record! - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Campaign Spending Could Set a Record!

Posted: Updated:

Presidential candidates are already waging war on the airwaves here in Northern Nevada. And at the rate at which they launch their facts, it hard sometimes to sort them out.

But here's a fact to consider: every advertisement is adding to the local bottom line.

Just as KTVN-TV General Manager Lawson Fox knows, it may only be June, but things are looking up economically.

"Based on June's sales and buys, I think 2012 will be the highest political spending cycles we've ever seen in Reno."

Political science professor at TMCC Fred Lokken says that even a city council race can cost a candidate between $80,000-$100,000. And when it comes to the national races, the amounts of money are expected to soar in spite of the current economy.

"At the national level there are plenty of people doing very well. Like the Koch brothers who are willing to bankroll hundreds of million of dollars into local and state races."

There is money at the top of the ticket all right. But building a local campaign will be tougher this time around.

"Construction used to give an average of 40% of the money that goes to local races," Herzik says. "But with construction leading the nation in job loss...they just have less money to give and they have to be more prudent in giving it."

Still you can bet that a good deal of the money coming into the campaigns will be adding to the bottom lines for local media through November.

Written by Erin Breen

