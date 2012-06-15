Man Charged in JK Metzker's Death Pleads Guilty

The man charged in connection with an accident that killed KTVN Sports Director JK Metzker last fall pleaded guilty on Friday.

Ryan Rhea is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Rhea will be sentenced September 14th.

According to court documents, the day after the November 12th accident Rhea went to police and admitted to being behind the wheel.

The 41-year-old Metzker had worked for KTVN-TV in Reno for nearly 14 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Jaimie and three sons.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It's open at all Wells Fargo locations. Just ask for the Metzker Family Fund.

Written by Kellene Stockwell