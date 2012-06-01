Board Approves David Carter's Contract Extension - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Board Approves David Carter's Contract Extension

Garrett Dearborn
Wolf Pack men's basketball coach David Carter will get that five-year extension. The Nevada Board of Regents approving the new deal on Thursday afternoon.   Under the new terms Carter will receive a $100,000 pay raise, bumping him up form $300,000 to $400,000.  The extension runs through June of 2017. 

A long time assistant with the Pack, Carter took over as head coach three-seasons ago and has taken the team to two National Invitational Tournaments.  This years squad finish 28-7 with a W.A.C. regular season title.

 

