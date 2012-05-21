Head of US Nuclear Safety Agency to Step Down

ATLANTA (AP) -- The head of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will resign once a successor is confirmed to run the nuclear safety agency.

NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko said in a statement Monday that he plans to continue efforts to ensure public safety "in a different forum."

His resignation comes after fellow NRC commissioners publicly described Jaczko as acting as a bully. Jaczko denied any wrongdoing but suggested that the commissioners talk to a third party to improve communications.

Jaczko led the NRC as its chief spokesman while the agency responded last year to a nuclear meltdown in Japan.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.