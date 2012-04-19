Potato Pancake Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

POTATO PANCAKES

The rule of thumb for potato pancakes is one egg for every potato. Using a buttermilk baking mix was my Gram's secret. She knew it adds flavor and creates a light pancake. If you are making these for Passover, you can eliminate the flour altogether and simply use matzo meal that is ground very fine with the aid of a blender or food processor.

Makes 6 servings

4 russet potatoes, peeled

4 large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten with a fork

[1/4] cup buttermilk baking mix, such as Bisquick

1 teaspoon salt

Up to [1/2] cup vegetable oil

2 cups mixed baby greens (3 ounces), for serving

1. Grate the potatoes by hand with a box grater, or in the food processor fitted with the large grating blade. Next, place the grated potatoes back in the food processor fitted with the chopping blade and lightly chop them. You can also chop them by hand with a knife. The result will be a potato pancake that has finely chopped potatoes in about [1/8]-inch dice rather than in long grated shreds of potato. It makes the texture finer.

2. Place the grated potatoes in a colander and rinse them with cold water to remove the extra starch. Drain them well by pressing them against the side of the colander. You can also press them with a paper towel to remove the excess water. Transfer them to a large bowl.

3. Add the eggs, baking mix, and salt. Mix well.

Tip:

As the potato pancake batter sits, the potatoes will lose more water. Pour off the water; do not stir it back into the potato mixture. You can add more baking mix to absorb any excess moisture if you need to. The result will be a lighter pancake.

4. Heat [1/8]-inch of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. With a spoon add 2 tablespoons of the batter to the oil and flatten it with the back of the spoon. Cook for three to five minutes, turning only once, until golden brown. The best way to turn them is with two spatulas. Just turn the pancake over with one spatula, gently catching it with the other spatula. Then gently place it in the oil. This way it won't spatter oil when you turn. Drain on paper towels. Serve with the Apple sauce.

Serving Suggestion:

For a great appetizer, cut the pancakes into 2-inch rounds with a small pastry cutter. Place a spoonful of the compote on the top and garnish with a leaf of Italian parsley. Serve two or three on a plate of mixed greens.