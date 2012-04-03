Suspect in J.K. Metzker's Death Plans to Plead Guilty

Jason Pasco

Channel 2 News

We have an update in the court case involving the hit-and-run death of our friend and co-worker, KTVN Sports Director J.K. Metzker.

Court documents show the man charged with hitting J.K., 24-year-old Ryan Rhea will waive his preliminary court hearing and enter that plea.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Rhea will be arraigned in about two weeks.

The Reno Police Department investigation shows Rhea hit J.K. with his vehicle while J.K. was crossing North Virginia Street after a Wolf Pack football game back in November.