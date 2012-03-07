Jennifer Burton is happy to be back at Channel 2 as weekend anchor, after taking a brief break from local news to raise her family. She came to Reno in 1995 as a main anchor and reporter for KTVN and spent several years at KOLO as well.

Jennifer got her start in broadcasting in Beaumont, Texas after working in non-profit marketing for United Way and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in Denver and Houston. She has covered many high-profile stories in our community, including the flood of 1997. Jennifer has won awards from the Associated Press for reporting and been nominated for an Emmy award.

In 2009, Jennifer started Positively Northern Nevada, a website that features positive stories about people who are leading the way in Northern Nevada. She says being a journalist allows her to meet people who are making our community a better place. Telling their stories is one of her passions.

Jennifer has volunteered with the local United Way; The Reno Rodeo Association; Leadership Reno; The Committee for Excellence in Education; and is currently on the board of Artown. In her spare time she and her family enjoy riding horses, skiing in the Sierra and traveling.

Shortly after moving to Reno in 1995, she met her husband, Gerry Gallop during an air show at NAS Fallon. As Navy Commander, Gerry deployed to the Arabian Gulf, then accepted orders to head up the TOPGUN program in Fallon. He retired from naval aviation in 2001 and they have made their home in Northern Nevada ever since.

She feels privileged to live in such a beautiful place, with friendly, caring people who always have time to say hello and tell their stories. You can see Jennifer on weekends at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm. She also reports during the week.

You can reach her at jburton@ktvn.com