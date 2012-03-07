Jennifer Burton - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jennifer Burton

Jennifer Burton is happy to be back at Channel 2 as weekend anchor, after taking a brief break from local news to raise her family. She came to Reno in 1995 as a main anchor and reporter for KTVN and spent several years at KOLO as well.

Jennifer got her start in broadcasting in Beaumont, Texas after working in non-profit marketing for United Way and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in Denver and Houston.  She has covered many high-profile stories in our community, including the flood of 1997.  Jennifer has won awards from the Associated Press for reporting and been nominated for an Emmy award.

In 2009, Jennifer started Positively Northern Nevada, a website that features positive stories about people who are leading the way in Northern Nevada.  She says being a journalist allows her to meet people who are making our community a better place.  Telling their stories is one of her passions.

Jennifer has volunteered with the local United Way; The Reno Rodeo Association; Leadership Reno; The Committee for Excellence in Education; and is currently on the board of Artown.  In her spare time she and her family enjoy riding horses, skiing in the Sierra and traveling. 

Shortly after moving to Reno in 1995, she met her husband, Gerry Gallop during an air show at NAS Fallon. As Navy Commander, Gerry deployed to the Arabian Gulf, then accepted orders to head up the TOPGUN program in Fallon.  He retired from naval aviation in 2001 and they have made their home in Northern Nevada ever since.

She feels privileged to live in such a beautiful place, with friendly, caring people who always have time to say hello and tell their stories.  You can see Jennifer on weekends at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm.  She also reports during the week.

You can reach her at jburton@ktvn.com

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.